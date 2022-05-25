Needham Thinks Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT – Research Report), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.03, close to its 52-week low of $6.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -25.7% and a 26.4% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Phathom Pharmaceuticals with a $29.50 average price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $305.2M and has a P/E ratio of -1.95.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PHAT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. It develops Vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker. The company was founded by Tadataka Yamada, David Socks, Azmi Nabulsi, Aditya Kohli, and Roger Ulrich on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL.

Read More on PHAT: