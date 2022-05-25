Monness Thinks Elastic’s Stock is Going to Recover

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Elastic (ESTC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.10, close to its 52-week low of $50.74.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 56.9% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palantir Technologies, Spotify Technology SA, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Elastic with a $113.10 average price target, a 94.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Based on Elastic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $224 million and GAAP net loss of $56.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $157 million and had a GAAP net loss of $37.97 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, which is a set of software products that ingest and store data from any source, in any format, and perform search, analysis, and visualization. The company was founded by Shay Banon, Uri Boness, Steven Schuurman, and Simon Willnauer on February 9, 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Read More on ESTC: