Maxim Group Thinks ReShape Lifesciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS – Research Report), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.71, close to its 52-week low of $0.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 34.1% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Guardion Health Sciences, Dermata Therapeutics, and Milestone Scientific.

ReShape Lifesciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

The company has a one-year high of $14.64 and a one-year low of $0.65. Currently, ReShape Lifesciences has an average volume of 156.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RSLS in relation to earlier this year.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated. The company was founded on January 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

