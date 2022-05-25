Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Worksport (WKSP)

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Worksport (WKSP – Research Report), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.01, close to its 52-week low of $1.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 47.3% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Seanergy Maritime.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Worksport is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.50.

Based on Worksport’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.45K and GAAP net loss of $3.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $122.5K and had a GAAP net loss of $238.2K.

Franchise Holdings International, Inc. engages in the acquisition of franchise, license, and distribution rights in companies. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

