JMP Securities Thinks Nevro Crop’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, David Turkaly from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Nevro Crop (NVRO – Research Report), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.24, close to its 52-week low of $41.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Turkaly is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 44.5% success rate. Turkaly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra Lifesciences, and OrthoPediatrics.

Nevro Crop has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $73.40, implying a 72.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Nevro Crop’s market cap is currently $1.52B and has a P/E ratio of -11.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NVRO in relation to earlier this year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

