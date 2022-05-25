JMP Securities Thinks Karuna Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Jason Butler from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX – Research Report), with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.59, close to its 52-week low of $92.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.7% and a 36.2% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karuna Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $180.57, implying a 73.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Based on Karuna Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $36.96 million and GAAP net loss of $27.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $30.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KRTX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company develops treatments for people afflicted with schizophrenia. Karuna Therapeutics was founded in July 2009 by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko and Peter Jeffrey Conn and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More on KRTX: