Jefferies Thinks Urban Outfitters’ Stock is Going to Recover

Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe maintained a Buy rating on Urban Outfitters (URBN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.74, close to its 52-week low of $17.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarlowe is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -18.8% and a 15.9% success rate. Tarlowe covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Abercrombie Fitch, and Deckers Outdoor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Urban Outfitters with a $28.92 average price target, implying a 60.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $42.10 and a one-year low of $17.84. Currently, Urban Outfitters has an average volume of 1.98M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of URBN in relation to earlier this year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the Retail, and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment contains the Anthropologie, Bhldn, Free People, Terrain, and Urban Outfitters brands; and its Food and Beverage division. The Wholesale segment designs, develops, and markets apparel, intimates, active wear, and home goods under the Free People, Anthropologie, and Urban Outfitters brands. The company was founded by Richard A. Hayne and Scott A. Belair in 1970 and is headquartered at Philadelphia, PA.

