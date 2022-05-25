Jefferies Thinks Intuit’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Intuit (INTU – Research Report), with a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $369.50, close to its 52-week low of $339.36.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuit is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $540.07, implying a 50.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $625.00 price target.

Intuit’s market cap is currently $101.5B and has a P/E ratio of 45.74.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 99 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INTU in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2022, Laura Fennell, the EVP, People and Places of INTU sold 59,286 shares for a total of $28,162,224.

Incorporated in 1983, California-based Intuit, Inc., a software company, provides financial management solutions and compliance products and services for small businesses, accountants, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed Group; Consumer Group; ProConnect Group and Credit Karma.

