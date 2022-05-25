Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Deere (DE)

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann maintained a Buy rating on Deere (DE – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $340.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Volkmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 61.3% success rate. Volkmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lennox International, Johnson Controls, and Parker Hannifin.

Deere has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $426.36, which is a 26.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 23, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $420.00 price target.

Based on Deere’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.37 billion and net profit of $2.1 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.06 billion and had a net profit of $1.79 billion.

Founded in 1837, Illinois-based Deere & Co. manufactures and distributes various equipment that is used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. The company operates through three business segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services.

