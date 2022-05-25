J.P. Morgan Thinks Ralph Lauren’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Boss from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Ralph Lauren (RL – Research Report), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $91.14, close to its 52-week low of $86.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Boss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 48.4% success rate. Boss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Brilliant Earth Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ralph Lauren is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $116.88, which is a 29.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Ralph Lauren’s market cap is currently $6.49B and has a P/E ratio of 13.65.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S. and Canada, excluding Club Monaco. The Europe segment caters to sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in Europe and the Middle East, excluding Club Monaco. The Asia segment covers the sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on RL: