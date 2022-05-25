J.P. Morgan Thinks Adaptive Biotechnologies’ Stock is Going to Recover

J.P. Morgan analyst Julia Qin maintained a Buy rating on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT – Research Report) on May 23 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.47, close to its 52-week low of $6.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Qin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 23.1% success rate. Qin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Singular Genomics Systems, Pacific Biosciences, and Akoya Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adaptive Biotechnologies with a $19.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.40 and a one-year low of $6.20. Currently, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average volume of 1.4M.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

