J.P. Morgan Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Best Buy Co (BBY)

J.P. Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained a Hold rating on Best Buy Co (BBY – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.47, close to its 52-week low of $69.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Horvers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 60.6% success rate. Horvers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Academy Sports and Outdoors, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Best Buy Co with a $97.87 average price target, representing a 34.1% upside. In a report issued on May 13, CFRA also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $141.97 and a one-year low of $69.07. Currently, Best Buy Co has an average volume of 3.47M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BBY in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1966, Minnesota-based Best Buy Co., Inc. is a consumer electronics company, which provides consumer technology products and services in the US, Canada and Mexico. It operates in two business segments: Domestic and International.

