J.P. Morgan Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on AutoZone (AZO)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Horvers from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on AutoZone (AZO – Research Report), with a price target of $2210.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1910.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Horvers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 60.6% success rate. Horvers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Academy Sports and Outdoors, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AutoZone with a $2219.00 average price target, a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2250.00 price target.

Based on AutoZone’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 28, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.37 billion and net profit of $472 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.91 billion and had a net profit of $346 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AZO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Incorporated in 1979, Tennessee-based AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories.

