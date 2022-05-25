J.P. Morgan Maintains Their Hold Rating on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

J.P. Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Hold rating on Pembina Pipeline (PBA – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.60, close to its 52-week high of $41.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Tonet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 58.7% success rate. Tonet covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

Pembina Pipeline has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.64, a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$48.00 price target.

Based on Pembina Pipeline’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.04 billion and net profit of $481 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.02 billion and had a net profit of $320 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure. The Facilities segment consists of processing and fractionation facilities and related infrastructure that delivers the firm’s customers with natural gas and NGL services. The Marketing and New Ventures segment undertakes value-added commodity marketing activities including buying and selling products and optimizing storage opportunities. The company was founded on September 29, 1954 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

