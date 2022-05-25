H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Buy Rating on Diana Shipping (DSX)

In a report released today, Magnus Fyhr from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Diana Shipping (DSX – Research Report), with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.36, close to its 52-week high of $6.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 68.6% success rate. Fyhr covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Performance Shipping.

Diana Shipping has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.33.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Diana Shipping’s market cap is currently $547.9M and has a P/E ratio of 9.66.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Diana Shipping, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. The company was founded on March 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More on DSX: