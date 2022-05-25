Goldman Sachs Thinks Prosus’ Stock is Going to Recover

Goldman Sachs analyst Lisa Yang maintained a Buy rating on Prosus (PROSF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR93.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.08, close to its 52-week low of $41.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 49.7% success rate. Yang covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Music Group, Adevinta ASA, and RELX plc.

Prosus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.82, which is a 98.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 16, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR73.40 price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Prosus’ market cap is currently $63.25B and has a P/E ratio of 3.28.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PROSF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Prosus NV is a consumer internet group operating across a variety of platforms and geographies. The group’s businesses primarily operate in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The group’s businesses and investments are organised around the following segments: Ecommerce, which comprises its interests in Classifieds, Payments and Fintech, Food Delivery, Etail, Travel and other Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, which comprises its interests in Tencent and Mail.ru Group and Corporate which relates to group-level corporate services and treasury function.

Read More on PROSF: