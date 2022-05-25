Goldman Sachs Thinks EasyJet’s Stock is Going to Recover

Goldman Sachs analyst Patrick Creuset maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet (EJTTF – Research Report) today and set a price target of £8.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.17, close to its 52-week low of $6.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Creuset is ranked #6899 out of 7897 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EasyJet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.33, implying a 51.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £8.00 price target.

Based on EasyJet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $0. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $0.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EJTTF in relation to earlier this year.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

