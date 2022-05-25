Frontline (FRO) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Magnus Fyhr from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Frontline (FRO – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 68.6% success rate. Fyhr covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Performance Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Frontline with a $10.50 average price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Based on Frontline’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $214 million and net profit of $19.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $175 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.19 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More on FRO: