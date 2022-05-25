Equity Residential (EQR) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Paolone from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Equity Residential (EQR – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Paolone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 61.0% success rate. Paolone covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Income REIT, Broadstone Net Lease, and LXP Industrial Trust.

Equity Residential has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.27, a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

Equity Residential’s market cap is currently $29.64B and has a P/E ratio of 21.32.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

