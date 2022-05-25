Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Gets a Buy Rating from JMP Securities

In a report released today, Jonathan Wolleben from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX – Research Report), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolleben ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -25.2% and a 25.7% success rate. Wolleben covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Clearside Biomedical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals with a $43.60 average price target, representing a 122.6% upside. In a report issued on May 13, SVB Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $1.05B and has a P/E ratio of -6.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRNX in relation to earlier this year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly. It is also developing other oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for neuroendocrine tumors and hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease. The company was founded by R. Scott Struthers, Yun-Fei Zhu and Stephen F. Betz in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

