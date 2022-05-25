Capital Southwest (CSWC) Gets a Buy Rating from JMP Securities

In a report released today, Kevin Fultz from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on Capital Southwest (CSWC – Research Report), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Fultz is ranked #5485 out of 7897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capital Southwest with a $25.67 average price target, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Capital Southwest’s market cap is currently $532.3M and has a P/E ratio of 14.37.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CSWC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Capital Southwest Corp. is an internally managed closed end, non-diversified management investment company. It engages in the provision of customized financing to middle market companies in the industry segment located in the United States. The company investment portfolio includes companies in the following industries: media, marketing and entertainment; distribution; retail, industrial, consumer, paper and forest products; business, upstream energy, environmental, healthcare, financial, industrial, consumer, and software and information technology services; transportation and logistics; telecommunications; and restaurants. Capital Southwest was founded on April 19, 1961 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More on CSWC: