California Resources Corp (CRC) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on California Resources Corp (CRC – Research Report) on May 22 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 67.1% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for California Resources Corp with a $59.50 average price target, a 38.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

California Resources Corp’s market cap is currently $3.34B and has a P/E ratio of 6.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

California Resources produces oil and natural gas in California. At the end of 2018, the company reported net proved reserves of 618 million barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 132 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2018 at a ratio of 75% oil and natural gas liquids and 25% natural gas.

Read More on CRC: