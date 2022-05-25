Big Yellow Group (BYLOF) Gets a Sell Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt analyst Peel Hunt reiterated a Sell rating on Big Yellow Group (BYLOF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of p1500.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.70.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Big Yellow Group with a $20.73 average price target, which is a 25.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a £13.75 price target.

Based on Big Yellow Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $0. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $0.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

