BHP Group Ltd (BHPLF) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Amos Fletcher reiterated a Hold rating on BHP Group Ltd (BHPLF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of p2400.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.35.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BHP Group Ltd is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.12, which is a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 9, Berenberg Bank also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a p2700.00 price target.

Based on BHP Group Ltd’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $0. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $0.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BHPLF in relation to earlier this year.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal, and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops, and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold. The Iron Ore segment consist of iron ore. The Coal segment focuses on metallurgical coal and energy coal. The company was founded on August 13, 1885 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

