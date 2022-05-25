Berenberg Bank Thinks Karuna Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Berenberg Bank analyst Esther Hong maintained a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $102.65, close to its 52-week low of $92.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Hong is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -26.2% and a 22.6% success rate. Hong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $180.57.

Karuna Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $3.15B and has a P/E ratio of -18.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KRTX in relation to earlier this year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company develops treatments for people afflicted with schizophrenia. Karuna Therapeutics was founded in July 2009 by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko and Peter Jeffrey Conn and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

