Berenberg Bank Remains a Hold on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

In a report released today, Esther Hong from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE – Research Report), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.67, close to its 52-week low of $0.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Hong ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -26.2% and a 22.6% success rate. Hong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aprea Therapeutics is a Hold with an average price target of $2.33.

Aprea Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $14.69M and has a P/E ratio of -0.38.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APRE in relation to earlier this year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

