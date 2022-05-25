Benchmark Co. Reiterates a Buy Rating on Transphorm (TGAN)

In a report released today, David Williams from Benchmark Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Transphorm (TGAN – Research Report), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 61.6% success rate. Williams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Lattice Semiconductor, and indie Semiconductor.

Transphorm has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Based on Transphorm’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.6 million and GAAP net loss of $4.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.71 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TGAN in relation to earlier this year.

Transphorm Inc is a semiconductor company. It designs and manufactures GaN semiconductors for high-voltage power conversion applications. It produces JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified GaN FETs. Its vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support.

