Beam Global (BEEM) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Vikram Bagri maintained a Hold rating on Beam Global (BEEM – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.10, close to its 52-week low of $10.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Bagri is ranked #7698 out of 7897 analysts.

Beam Global has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $35.00.

Based on Beam Global’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.49 million and GAAP net loss of $2.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.34 million.

Envision Solar International, Inc. engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

