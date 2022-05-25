Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan CFA maintained a Buy rating on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$89.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.59.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 49.4% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Bank Of Nova Scotia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.66.

The company has a one-year high of $74.86 and a one-year low of $59.05. Currently, Bank Of Nova Scotia has an average volume of 1.8M.

Founded in 1832, Canada-based Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management.

