Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Gets a Sell Rating from Goldman Sachs

In a report released yesterday, Madhu Kumar from Goldman Sachs maintained a Sell rating on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.63, close to its 52-week low of $12.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 48.1% success rate. Kumar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Arcturus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.63, implying a 145.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on Arcturus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.24 million and GAAP net loss of $51.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.13 million and had a GAAP net loss of $56.35 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of RNA therapeutics for treatment. It focuses on liver and respiratory diseases. Its pipeline include LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

