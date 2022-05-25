Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN), Epam Systems (EPAM) and ServiceNow (NOW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN – Research Report), Epam Systems (EPAM – Research Report) and ServiceNow (NOW – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN)

William Blair analyst Jim Breen maintained a Buy rating on DigitalOcean Holdings on May 17. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.26, close to its 52-week low of $30.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Breen is ranked #3722 out of 7897 analysts.

DigitalOcean Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.73, a 44.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Epam Systems (EPAM)

In a report issued on May 17, Maggie Nolan from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Epam Systems. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $308.87.

Nolan has an average return of 3.6% when recommending Epam Systems.

According to TipRanks.com, Nolan is ranked #1669 out of 7897 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Epam Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $432.00, implying a 41.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

ServiceNow (NOW)

In a report issued on May 17, Arjun Bhatia from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $419.65, close to its 52-week low of $406.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Bhatia has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -20.5% and a 15.7% success rate. Bhatia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zeta Global Holdings Corp, Qualtrics International, and DoubleVerify Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ServiceNow is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $628.30, representing a 47.3% upside. In a report issued on May 10, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

