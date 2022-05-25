Analysts Offer Insights on Industrial Goods Companies: Canadian Solar (CSIQ) and Euroseas (ESEA)

Companies in the Industrial Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Canadian Solar (CSIQ – Research Report) and Euroseas (ESEA – Research Report).

Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Strouse maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Solar yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Strouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 53.8% success rate. Strouse covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shoals Technologies Group, Array Technologies, and Enphase Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Solar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.83, which is a 40.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Euroseas (ESEA)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Heim maintained a Buy rating on Euroseas today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Heim is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 70.1% and a 53.1% success rate. Heim covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Seanergy Maritime.

Euroseas has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.50, which is a 74.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Univest Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

