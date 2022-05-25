Analysts Offer Insights on Industrial Goods Companies: Canadian Solar (CSIQ) and Euroseas (ESEA)

Companies in the Industrial Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Canadian Solar (CSIQ – Research Report) and Euroseas (ESEA – Research Report).
Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Strouse maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Solar yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.62.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Solar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.83, which is a 40.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.
Euroseas (ESEA)
Noble Financial analyst Michael Heim maintained a Buy rating on Euroseas today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.20.
Euroseas has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.50, which is a 74.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Univest Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.
