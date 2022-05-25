Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) and Cincor Pharma (CINC)

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
CINC
OLMA
All News
Blurbs

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) and Cincor Pharma (CINC)

In this article:
In this article:
CINC
OLMA

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMAResearch Report) and Cincor Pharma (CINCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on Olema Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.63, close to its 52-week low of $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.0% and a 40.2% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, LianBio Sponsored ADR, and Immunocore Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Olema Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.67, a 653.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Cincor Pharma (CINC)

Jefferies analyst Dennis Ding maintained a Buy rating on Cincor Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.82, close to its 52-week low of $13.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ding is ranked #7272 out of 7897 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cincor Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on OLMA:

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Well Health Technologies to Ramp Up M&A Activity
CA:WELL
Karora Resources De-Risks Growth Plans Through New Acquisition
CA:KRR
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
SKYT
TCMD
Eyeing Growth, General Mills Divests Helper & Suddenly Units
GIS
Best Buy Posts In-Line Q1 Earnings, Weak Projections
BBY
Diana Shipping Post Q1 Revenue Beat & Hikes Dividend by 25%
Citigroup Seeks Deutsche Bank’s Mexico Unit to Escape Bureaucracy?
C
DB
Wendy’s Gets Wings on Talks of Potential Buyout
WEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
KD
ADI
Why Are Top Insiders Selling DASH Stock?
DASH
In this article:
CINC
OLMA

Latest News Feed

Well Health Technologies to Ramp Up M&A Activity
CA:WELL
Karora Resources De-Risks Growth Plans Through New Acquisition
CA:KRR
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
SKYT
TCMD
Eyeing Growth, General Mills Divests Helper & Suddenly Units
GIS
Best Buy Posts In-Line Q1 Earnings, Weak Projections
BBY
Diana Shipping Post Q1 Revenue Beat & Hikes Dividend by 25%
Citigroup Seeks Deutsche Bank’s Mexico Unit to Escape Bureaucracy?
C
DB
Wendy’s Gets Wings on Talks of Potential Buyout
WEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
KD
ADI
Why Are Top Insiders Selling DASH Stock?
DASH