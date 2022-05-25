Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) and Cincor Pharma (CINC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA – Research Report) and Cincor Pharma (CINC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on Olema Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.63, close to its 52-week low of $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.0% and a 40.2% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, LianBio Sponsored ADR, and Immunocore Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Olema Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.67, a 653.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Cincor Pharma (CINC)

Jefferies analyst Dennis Ding maintained a Buy rating on Cincor Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.82, close to its 52-week low of $13.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ding is ranked #7272 out of 7897 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cincor Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

