Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Inmune Bio (INMB) and BiomX (PHGE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Inmune Bio (INMB – Research Report) and BiomX (PHGE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Inmune Bio (INMB)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Inmune Bio yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.48, close to its 52-week low of $4.63.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -39.0% and a 12.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inmune Bio with a $14.33 average price target, implying a 199.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 23, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

BiomX (PHGE)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Buy rating on BiomX today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.87, close to its 52-week low of $0.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 28.8% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BiomX with a $7.33 average price target, a 714.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

