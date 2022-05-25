Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Esperion (ESPR), Kronos Bio (KRON) and Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Esperion (ESPR – Research Report), Kronos Bio (KRON – Research Report) and Design Therapeutics (DSGN – Research Report).

Esperion (ESPR)

Goldman Sachs analyst Paul Choi maintained a Sell rating on Esperion yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.79, close to its 52-week low of $3.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Choi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 50.5% success rate. Choi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Springworks Therapeutics, Silverback Therapeutics, and BridgeBio Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Esperion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.17.

Kronos Bio (KRON)

In a report released yesterday, Salveen Richter from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Kronos Bio, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.41, close to its 52-week low of $3.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Richter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 52.2% success rate. Richter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kronos Bio with a $24.00 average price target, a 531.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 23, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

In a report released yesterday, Madhu Kumar from Goldman Sachs maintained a Sell rating on Design Therapeutics, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.92, close to its 52-week low of $9.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 48.1% success rate. Kumar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Design Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.00.

