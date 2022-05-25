Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Inmune Bio (INMB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Inmune Bio (INMB – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Inmune Bio (INMB)

In a report issued on May 11, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Inmune Bio, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.48, close to its 52-week low of $4.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -31.7% and a 20.7% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Inmune Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.33, representing a 199.2% upside. In a report issued on May 23, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on INMB: