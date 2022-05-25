Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

In a report issued on May 16, Tom Catherwood from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Innovative Industrial Properties, with a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $124.12, close to its 52-week low of $121.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Catherwood is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 42.9% success rate. Catherwood covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Highwoods Properties, and INDUS Realty Trust.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Innovative Industrial Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $260.80, implying a 103.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

