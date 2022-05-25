Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Overstock (OSTK) and Stellantis (STLA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Overstock (OSTK – Research Report) and Stellantis (STLA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Overstock (OSTK)

In a report issued on May 23, Anna Andreeva from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Overstock, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.77, close to its 52-week low of $24.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Andreeva is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 41.4% success rate. Andreeva covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, Revolve Group, and RealReal.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Overstock is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.75.

Stellantis (STLA)

In a report issued on May 23, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Stellantis, with a price target of EUR30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.25, close to its 52-week low of $13.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 50.7% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Hermes International, and Mercedes-Benz Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stellantis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.42, implying a 71.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 9, Berenberg Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR21.00 price target.

