Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Overstock (OSTK) and Stellantis (STLA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Overstock (OSTK – Research Report) and Stellantis (STLA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.
Overstock (OSTK)
In a report issued on May 23, Anna Andreeva from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Overstock, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.77, close to its 52-week low of $24.82.
According to TipRanks.com, Andreeva is a 1-star analyst with an average return of
Currently, the analyst consensus on Overstock is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.75.
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Stellantis (STLA)
In a report issued on May 23, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Stellantis, with a price target of EUR30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.25, close to its 52-week low of $13.06.
According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of
Currently, the analyst consensus on Stellantis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.42, implying a 71.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 9, Berenberg Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR21.00 price target.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.
Read More on OSTK:
- These Are Expert Hedge Fund Manager Nelson Peltz’s Top Picks for 2022
- Wendy’s Gets Wings on Talks of Potential Buyout
- First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares 116th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend to Shareholders
- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
- Vishay Intertechnology Declares Quarterly Dividend