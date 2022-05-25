Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Abercrombie Fitch (ANF), AutoZone (AZO) and RH (RH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Abercrombie Fitch (ANF – Research Report), AutoZone (AZO – Research Report) and RH (RH – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Abercrombie Fitch (ANF)

In a report released yesterday, Corey Tarlowe from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Abercrombie Fitch, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.80, close to its 52-week low of $18.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarlowe is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -18.8% and a 15.9% success rate. Tarlowe covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Urban Outfitters, and Deckers Outdoor.

Abercrombie Fitch has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $27.00, implying a 41.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Telsey Advisory also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

AutoZone (AZO)

Jefferies analyst Bret Jordan maintained a Buy rating on AutoZone yesterday and set a price target of $2350.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1922.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Jordan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 57.5% success rate. Jordan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Lithia Motors, and O’Reilly Auto.

AutoZone has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2188.09, representing a 14.5% upside. In a report issued on May 13, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2250.00 price target.

RH (RH)

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski maintained a Buy rating on RH yesterday and set a price target of $560.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $248.83, close to its 52-week low of $236.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Matuszewski is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 38.9% success rate. Matuszewski covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Best Buy Co, and Home Depot.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for RH with a $479.00 average price target.

