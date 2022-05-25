Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Abercrombie Fitch (ANF) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Abercrombie Fitch (ANF – Research Report) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP – Research Report).

Abercrombie Fitch (ANF)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Boss from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Abercrombie Fitch, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.09, close to its 52-week low of $18.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Boss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 48.4% success rate. Boss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Brilliant Earth Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Abercrombie Fitch with a $29.29 average price target, a 56.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 23, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $30.00 price target.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Horvers from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Advance Auto Parts, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $180.23, close to its 52-week low of $172.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Horvers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 60.6% success rate. Horvers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Academy Sports and Outdoors, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advance Auto Parts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $232.92, a 32.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

