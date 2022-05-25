Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Abercrombie Fitch (ANF) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Abercrombie Fitch (ANF – Research Report) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP – Research Report).
Abercrombie Fitch (ANF)
In a report released yesterday, Matthew Boss from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Abercrombie Fitch, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.09, close to its 52-week low of $18.31.
According to TipRanks.com, Boss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Abercrombie Fitch with a $29.29 average price target, a 56.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 23, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $30.00 price target.
Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
In a report released yesterday, Christopher Horvers from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Advance Auto Parts, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $180.23, close to its 52-week low of $172.86.
According to TipRanks.com, Horvers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of
Currently, the analyst consensus on Advance Auto Parts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $232.92, a 32.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.
