Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Target (TGT)

In a report issued on May 18, Robert Drbul from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Target. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $149.95, close to its 52-week low of $145.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 58.5% success rate. Drbul covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Columbia Sportswear.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Target is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $199.25, implying a 31.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

