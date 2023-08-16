Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, August 16, 2023

Today, several major companies are expected to report earnings: Brinker International (EAT), Cisco (CSCO), Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF), Synopsys (SNPS), Target Corp (TGT), TJX Companies (TJX), Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC), Stoneco (STNE), Amcor (AMCR), Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM).

Ahead of earnings, TipRanks shows you the earnings implied moves, which is based on options prices. Many investors follow options activity prior to earnings announcements, as it provides insights into how the stock might move immediately after the earnings announcement.

To help you plan your investing today, here is a list of today’s major earnings and their implied moves. The list shows whether the companies will be reporting before market open or after market close.

Click on any ticker to see the additional data about options on the stock, including real-time expected earnings moves, prices, volume, and open interest.

Companies Reporting Before Market Open EAT – 8.47%TGT – 7.38%TJX – 3.89%PFGC – 6.09%ZIM – 10.42%

Companies Reporting After Market Close CSCO – 4.39%WOLF – 14.37%SNPS – 5.84%STNE – 11.23%AMCR – 8.97%

Please note that options trading has known risks. Thorough research is recommended before engaging in options trading.