Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, August 16 – August 18, 2023

This week, several major companies will be reporting earnings. Among them are Aegon Nv (AEG), Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), Arcos Dorados (ARCO), Brinker International (EAT), Cisco (CSCO), Tapestry (TPR), Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF), Deere & Company (DE), Estée Lauder (EL), Nice Ltd. (NICE), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Ross Stores (ROST), Sfl Corporation Limited (SFL), Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM), Synopsys (SNPS), Target Corp (TGT), TJX Companies (TJX), Vipshop Holdings (VIPS), Walmart Inc. (WMT), Globant SA (GLOB), Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS), Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE), Bilibili (BILI), Farfetch Ltd (FTCH), Stoneco (STNE), Amcor (AMCR), Ehang Holdings Ltd (EH), XPeng, Inc. ADR (XPEV), Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM).

Options volatility tends to be high in the days leading up to an earnings announcement, due to uncertainty around the earnings. Investors don’t know whether the earnings will be positive or negative, so the price of options (aka the option premium) rises.

Furthermore, after the earnings announcement, because the uncertainty has been resolved, the price of options (the option premium) decreases substantially. This is known as the volatility crush.

Ahead of this week’s major earnings announcements, TipRanks has calculated the expected moves of those companies’ stocks. We use the at-the-money straddle of the options which are the closest to expiration after the earnings announcement.

Here are the major companies reporting this week and their expected earnings moves. Click on any ticker to see additional data about options on the stock, including real-time expected earnings moves, prices, volume, and open interest.

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

EAT – 8.47%CSCO – 4.39%WOLF – 14.37%SNPS – 5.84%TGT – 7.38%TJX – 3.89%STNE – 11.23%AMCR – 8.97%ZIM – 10.42%

Thursday, August 17, 2023

AEG – 10.61%AMAT – 5.16%ARCO – 9.30%TPR – 6.50%NICE – 6.84%ROST – 6.23%SFL – 7.11%SQM – 5.44%WMT – 3.79%GLOB – 7.19%KEYS – 6.52%LITE – 11.98%BILI – 9.78%FTCH – 15.40%EH – 10.99%NNOX – 12.75%

Friday, August 18, 2023

DE – 4.37%EL – 6.93%PANW – 5.44%VIPS – 10.65%XPEV – 8.88%

Please note that options trading has known risks. Thorough research is recommended before engaging in options trading.