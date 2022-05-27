Blackstone-Supported Fund Buys Justin Timberlake’s Song Catalog for $100M

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
BX
All News
Market News

Blackstone-Supported Fund Buys Justin Timberlake’s Song Catalog for $100M

Story Highlights

Blackstone comes together with Hipgnosis Song Management to add the pop star’s collection to its music portfolio.

In this article:
In this article:
BX

A fund backed by alternative asset management major Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) has acquired the rights to singer and songwriter Justin Timberlake’s song catalog for $100 million.

Following the news, shares of the company jumped over 6.5% on Thursday. The stock, however, pared its gains slightly to close at $118.27 in the extended trading session.

Details of the Deal

The deal was completed in collaboration with a music-investment company, Hipgnosis Song Management Ltd., with whom Blackstone had formed a partnership in October last year and committed an initial corpus of $1 billion to launch a private vehicle called Hipgnosis Songs Capital.

The deal will allow Hipgnosis Songs Capital to have full ownership and control of Timberlake’s 200 songs (approx), which he composed, wrote or performed as a boy-band frontman, a solo artist and for movie soundtracks.

Stock Rating

Recently, Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. The analyst, however, lowered the price target from $182 to $180, which implies upside potential of 52.2% from current levels.

Overall, the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and four Holds. Blackstone’s average price target of $147.56 implies that the stock has upside potential of 24.7% from current levels.

Investors’ Stance

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that top investors currently have a Very Positive stance on BX. Further, 3.6% of the top portfolios tracked by TipRanks have increased their exposure to BX stock over the past 30 days.

Conclusion

Blackstone’s move to add Justin Timberlake’s song catalog to its portfolio will allow the company to gain a strong foothold in the music rights industry, paving the way for such future deals.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Red Robin Serves Q1 Beat; Shares Up 13%
RRGB
Advanced Micro Devices’ Data Solutions Portfolio Gets a Boost
AMD
Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks
ASMB
XERS
Silvercorp Metals Reports Earnings: Here are the Numbers
SVM
Aurora Cannabis Continues to Destroy Shareholder Value with Equity Financing
ACB
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
GPS
DELL
Marvell Delivers Q1 Beat; Street Sees 54% Upside
MRVL
Medtronic Stock Decline 5.8% on Disappointing Q4 Results
MDT
Stock Market Today: Most Important Economic and Financial Events of Friday, May 27
NDX
SPX
In this article:
BX

Latest News Feed

Red Robin Serves Q1 Beat; Shares Up 13%
RRGB
Advanced Micro Devices’ Data Solutions Portfolio Gets a Boost
AMD
Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks
ASMB
XERS
Silvercorp Metals Reports Earnings: Here are the Numbers
SVM
Aurora Cannabis Continues to Destroy Shareholder Value with Equity Financing
ACB
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
GPS
DELL
Marvell Delivers Q1 Beat; Street Sees 54% Upside
MRVL
Medtronic Stock Decline 5.8% on Disappointing Q4 Results
MDT
Stock Market Today: Most Important Economic and Financial Events of Friday, May 27
NDX
SPX