Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) Posts Q4 Earnings Beat; Acquires GIP in $12B Deal

Global investment giant Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) posted better-than-expected numbers for the fourth quarter. The company also announced the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in a $12 billion deal.

Blackrock’s fourth-quarter revenue rose by 6.7% year-over-year to $4.63 billion. The figure landed largely in line with estimates. In contrast, EPS of $9.66 exceeded expectations by $0.79. The company’s AUM rose by $96 billion to over $10 trillion in Q4. Additionally, BLK hiked its quarterly dividend by 2% to $5.10 per share. The BLK dividend is payable on March 22 to investors of record on March 7.

The $12 billion acquisition of GIP includes $3 billion in cash and nearly 12 million BLK common shares. It is expected to create a global infrastructure franchise with a combined business of over $150 billion. The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter of this year. Further, Blackrock announced the reorganization of its other platforms, including the Aladdin investment platform.

Is BLK a Good Stock to Buy?

Overall, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on Blackrock and the average BLK price target of $834.07 points to a modest 5.2% potential upside in the stock. Shares of the company have gained nearly 11% over the past six months.

