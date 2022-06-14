tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
BLK
All News
Market News

Blackrock Investors Usurp Voting Power from Fund Managers

Story Highlights

Investors of passively managed investment firms are usurping more power to vote on shareholder matters. Does this steal the wind from fund managers?

In this article:
In this article:
BLK

Ahead of a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday on the excessive voting power in the hands of index fund managers, a larger number of Blackrock investors have decided to take the voting power into their own hands.

Based out of New York, Blackrock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is a global investment management firm with about $10 trillion in assets under management. Blackrock is by far the largest investment manager in the U.S., offering services to clients across 100 countries.

Shares of Blackrock closed down 3.1% at $598.72 on June 13. However, BLK stock has lost 33.4% so far this year.

Investors Take Voting into Their Own Hands

Typically, fund managers of passive, index-tracking funds vote on behalf of their investors on topics ranging from climate change to executive pay. These firms are being scrutinized for the very same reason that gives the managers excessive powers to have decisions made in their favor. There is a growing concern from corporations about the fund managers’ vote on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.

As per a WSJ report, in October 2021, Blackrock initiated a voting-choice platform through which investors of $120 billion worth of assets have agreed to vote for their own shares, bringing the total to $530 billion. This option is given to institutional investors, including pension funds and endowments that control around $2.3 trillion in passive equity assets at Blackrock.

Blackrock CEO, Larry Fink, has stated his intent to have all investors, both institutional and individual, have the freedom to vote for their own shares. Last year, BLK’s investment stewardship team, which votes on behalf of the passive funds, voted on about 165,000 different shareholder proposals for several companies worldwide, showing the sheer power that fund managers have when they vote on shareholder proposals. 

Target Price

With 11 Buys and two Holds, BLK stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average Blackrock price target of $869.08 implies 45.2% upside potential to current levels.

Stock Analysis

According to TipRanks’ Smart Score, Blackrock scores a nine, indicating that the stock is likely to outperform the market. Bloggers are bullish on the stock, and corporate insiders have bought BLK shares worth $2.1 million in the last quarter. Retail investors have also increased their exposure to BLK stock by 3.4% during the last 30 days.

Ending Thoughts

Blackrock is already taking proactive steps to give voting power to its clients. This should relieve retail shareholders since now the people voting on corporate decisions will be more responsible towards their choices.  

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

What Could Renewable Energy Group’s Buyout Mean for Chevron?
CVX
Walmart Takes the Fight to Amazon & eBay in the U.K.
WMT
Corporate Insiders Are Going Crazy for This Stock
NGM
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, June 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s How Schwab Resolves the SEC’s Probe
SCHW
Why Did Braze Gain 9% in After-Hours Trading?
BRZE
Cathie Wood Tweets on Deflationary Signals
NDX
SPX
Here’s Why This Telecom Stock Should Be on Your Radar
NDX
SPX
Why is Crypto Taking a Harder Beating Than Stocks?
BTC
ETH
In this article:
BLK

Latest News Feed

What Could Renewable Energy Group’s Buyout Mean for Chevron?
CVX
Walmart Takes the Fight to Amazon & eBay in the U.K.
WMT
Corporate Insiders Are Going Crazy for This Stock
NGM
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, June 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s How Schwab Resolves the SEC’s Probe
SCHW
Why Did Braze Gain 9% in After-Hours Trading?
BRZE
Cathie Wood Tweets on Deflationary Signals
NDX
SPX
Here’s Why This Telecom Stock Should Be on Your Radar
NDX
SPX
Why is Crypto Taking a Harder Beating Than Stocks?
BTC
ETH