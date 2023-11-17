BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Slides As It Projects Modest Growth

Membership-only warehouse club chain BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE: BJ) slid in pre-market trading as the company’s outlook left investors disappointed. BJ’s now expects its comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, to range from a decline of 2% to an increase of 1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter.

In FY23, the company expects comparable sales to grow in the range of 1% to 1.8% year-over-year. BJ’s has projected its adjusted earnings to be between $3.80 and $3.92 per share in FY23.

Laura Felice, BJ’s Wholesale Club’s EVP and CFO commented, “As we look ahead to the rest of the year, we remain confident in our ability to maintain the momentum in our traffic and market share gains due to our unrelenting focus on value. We also continue to navigate shifts in consumer behavior driven by the broader macroeconomic environment. As a result, we are refining our sales outlook for the rest of the year.”

The retailer reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share, down by 1% year-over-year but above consensus estimates of earnings of $0.94 per share.

The company’s revenues increased by 2.9% year-over-year to $4.92 billion, beating Street estimates of $4.9 billion. In the third quarter, comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, remained flat year-over-year. The warehouse club chain’s membership fee income increased by 6.6% year-over-year to $106.1 million in Q3.

Is BJ’s Wholesale a Good Stock to Buy?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about BJ stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys and Holds each and one Sell. BJ stock is down by more than 8% in the past year but the average BJ price target of $75.06 implies an upside potential of 11% at current levels.