Market News

BJ Up as Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE: BJ) gained in pre-market trading on Thursday after the membership-only warehouse club chain reported adjusted Q4 earnings of $1 per share, a 25% rise year-over-year, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.88 per share.

Sales increased by 13.1% year-over-year to $4.9 billion and surpassed analysts’ expectations of $4.8 billion. Comparable sales increased by 9.8% year-over-year in the fourth quarter.

Looking forward, management now expects FY23 comparable sales to increase 4% to 5% year-over-year excluding the impact of gasoline sales while EPS is expected to remain flat year-over-year, including the “53rd-week benefit of low-teens cents per share.”

Over the long term, BJ has projected comparable club sales to grow in the low-to-mid single-digit percentage with total revenues expected to increase in mid to single-digit percentage. The company anticpates EPS to rise in high-single to low-double digit percentage.

Overall, Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about BJ stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, three Holds, and one Sell.

More News & Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale price target raised to $25 from $24 at Barclays
The FlyBJ’s Wholesale price target raised to $25 from $24 at Barclays
16d ago
BJ
BJ’s Wholesale comps set to beat by ‘decent amount,’ says Cleveland Research
BJ
BJ’s Wholesale plans to open new clubs in first half of 2023
BJ
More BJ Latest News >

