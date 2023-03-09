BJ Up as Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE: BJ) gained in pre-market trading on Thursday after the membership-only warehouse club chain reported adjusted Q4 earnings of $1 per share, a 25% rise year-over-year, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.88 per share.

Sales increased by 13.1% year-over-year to $4.9 billion and surpassed analysts’ expectations of $4.8 billion. Comparable sales increased by 9.8% year-over-year in the fourth quarter.

Looking forward, management now expects FY23 comparable sales to increase 4% to 5% year-over-year excluding the impact of gasoline sales while EPS is expected to remain flat year-over-year, including the “53rd-week benefit of low-teens cents per share.”

Over the long term, BJ has projected comparable club sales to grow in the low-to-mid single-digit percentage with total revenues expected to increase in mid to single-digit percentage. The company anticpates EPS to rise in high-single to low-double digit percentage.

Overall, Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about BJ stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, three Holds, and one Sell.