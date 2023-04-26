Bitcoin Resumes Upward Climb as Macro Uncertainty Rises

Its earnings season in full swing and signs of uncertainty are plentifully evident. While major tech earnings have been impressive, challenging macroeconomic conditions and job cuts across multiple names seem like a norm now.

Add to this, the U.S. Fed meeting next week is keeping markets on edge. The cocktail, once again, seems perfect for another rally in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), the two major cryptocurrencies have bounced 9.2% and 7.4% today already and more gains could be coming if the rally continues.

The crypto market continues to regain life with BTC looking to scale past the $30,000 mark for the second time this month. Importantly, volumes continue to remain healthy indicating we are probably past the recent bout of profit-taking in the crypto space.

Read full Disclosure