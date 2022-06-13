Bitcoin-Related Stocks Crashing: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movements.

Today’s stock market seems to be havocked by negative sentiment on bitcoin-related stocks. Stocks plummeted significantly in the pre-market trading session as the price of bitcoin fell below $24,000.

Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below.

5 Biggest Movers

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR), a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, was the biggest laggard in pre-market trading, recording losses of 24.4% at the last check. Negative sentiment followed the looming bitcoin margin call for the firm as the cryptocurrency traded below $24,000.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) plummeted 15.65% in pre-market trading at the last check, after declining more than 2% at Friday’s close. Silvergate provides banking and loan services, with a focus on financial infrastructure solutions and services for the digital currency industry.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), operator of a cryptocurrency exchange platform, lost 15.26% in pre-market trading at last glance, after recording losses of 7.92% at Friday’s close.

News Corporation (NWSA) plunged almost 13% in pre-market trading at last glance. Realtor.com forecasts that active listings of homes are expected to increase by 15% year-over-year on the back of inventory recovery acceleration in the second half of 2022. Danielle Hale, Chief Economist for Realtor.com, said, “Our updated 2022 forecast anticipates that demand will continue decelerating through the summer, providing breathing room for the inventory recovery to accelerate. As a result, this fall could be an opportune time to find a home – for both first-time and repeat buyers alike.” Realtor.com is operated by a subsidiary of News Corporation.

China-based New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) completes the list. It surged 10.43% in pre-market trading at the time of writing, after jumping more than 10% at the close on Friday. The company is a provider of private educational services in the People’s Republic of China. The jump in price seems to follow the wide acceptance of the combination of English-language learning with live-streamed e-commerce, provided by the company.

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market open. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

Read full Disclosure